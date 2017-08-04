At the GTA Royal LePage Charity Golf Tournament, from left: Shanan Spencer-Brown, Royal LePage Shelter Foundation executive director; Catie Primeau, The Redwood; Lina Almanzan, Women’s Habitat; Kevin Somers, broker of record, and Al Orlando, broker/manager, Royal LePage Real Estate Services.
At the GTA Royal LePage Charity Golf Tournament, from left: Shanan Spencer-Brown, Royal LePage Shelter Foundation executive director; Catie Primeau, The Redwood; Lina Almanzan, Women’s Habitat; Kevin Somers, broker of record, and Al Orlando, broker/manager, Royal LePage Real Estate Services.

The Royal LePage GTA Charity Golf Tournament raised $20,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at its 24th annual tournament. The event welcomed 144 golfers for a day on the links, followed by dinner, awards and many sought-after prizes. Funds raised will be donated via the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation to Toronto shelters The Redwood and Women’s Habitat, both serving women and children escaping domestic violence.

Committee member and Royal LePage broker/manager Al Orlando says, “Over the past seven years with a charity component included in this event, our donation to this important cause has reached a total of $115,000.”

Organizers Al Orlando, Gus Monteleone, Joanne Verissimo, Walter Mudyk, Miguel Madeira, Jennifer English, Rick Murray, Lauren Amaolo and Rod Young are looking forward to their milestone 25th annual event in 2018.

