Royal LePage raised $25,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at its 25th annual GTA Charity Golf Tournament recently. Since adding a charitable component in 2011, the tournament has raised $140,000 in support of local shelters for women and children escaping domestic violence.

“We are fortunate to have a highly dedicated committee that ensures our event runs smoothly every year,” says Al Orlando, Royal LePage Real Estate Services West Toronto area manager.

Members of the 2018 Royal LePage GTA Charity Golf Tournament committee include Orlando, Gus Monteleone, Joanne Verissimo, Lauren Amaolo, Walter Mudyk, Miguel Madeira, Jennifer English, Rick Murray and Rod Young.