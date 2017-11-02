Royal LePage Gardiner Realty invited the men of Fredericton, N.B. to participate in their fourth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. The event premise is simple: men walk a mile in women’s high heeled shoes to raise awareness and funds in support of ending gender-based violence.

This year more than 90 men answered the call and collectively raised $24,070 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. Since its inaugural walk in Fredericton in 2012, this event has now raised more than $78,000, all of which is directed to Fredericton’s Women in Transition House, a secure home for women and their children who are fleeing abuse.

Organizers welcomed walkers and teams from the local police and fire departments, members of the armed forces and RCMP, city council and many local businesses.

“The growth of this event in four years has been fantastic,” says foundation executive director Shanan Spencer-Brown. “Not only has Royal LePage Gardiner Realty had impressive success in exceeding their previous fundraising results, they’ve also inspired and mentored other Royal LePage offices in organizing Walk a Mile in Her Shoes events of their own, which serves to build even greater awareness and help hundreds more women and children find safety.”