Royal LePage Frank Real Estate sales reps, from left, Jane Thuet, Sue Driver and Dena Sicard pose with guests at their axe-throwing fundraiser.
Royal LePage Frank Real Estate sales reps, from left, Jane Thuet, Sue Driver and Dena Sicard pose with guests at their axe-throwing fundraiser.

Dena Sicard, Jane Thuet and Sue Driver from Royal LePage Frank Real Estate in Whitby, Ont. recently hosted the third event in a series of fundraisers leading up to their participation in the Iceland Challenge for Shelter.

After a successful euchre tournament and paint night, the group hosted friends, family and colleagues for a night of axe throwing. The evening was lead by an experienced axe throwing coach who taught the group how to throw with the proper technique.

The evening raised $4,150 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, which will benefit local organizations the Denise House and Y’s WISH Emergency Shelter, as well as national programs aimed at breaking the cycle of family violence. The evening’s proceeds bring the group’s overall fundraising total to over $30,000, more than double the amount they were tasked with raising. To join the upcoming Iceland Challenge for Shelter event, a minimum $5,000 donation per trekker is required.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Royal LePage Frank Real Estate agents at their Euchre fundraiser. From left: Dena Sicard, Jane Thuet, Sandra McCormack (executive director, The Denise House) and Sue Driver.

0
The 2017 DRAR Board of Directors from left: Keeley Ward, Dennis Roberts, Sandra O’Donohue, Roger Bouma, Vicki Sweeney and Tina Sorichetti. (Absent: Sue Duchesnay and Lorrie Lynn Roberts)

0