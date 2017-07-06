Dena Sicard, Jane Thuet and Sue Driver from Royal LePage Frank Real Estate in Whitby, Ont. recently hosted the third event in a series of fundraisers leading up to their participation in the Iceland Challenge for Shelter.

After a successful euchre tournament and paint night, the group hosted friends, family and colleagues for a night of axe throwing. The evening was lead by an experienced axe throwing coach who taught the group how to throw with the proper technique.

The evening raised $4,150 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, which will benefit local organizations the Denise House and Y’s WISH Emergency Shelter, as well as national programs aimed at breaking the cycle of family violence. The evening’s proceeds bring the group’s overall fundraising total to over $30,000, more than double the amount they were tasked with raising. To join the upcoming Iceland Challenge for Shelter event, a minimum $5,000 donation per trekker is required.