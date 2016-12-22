Royal LePage Frank Comedy Night raises thousands for shelter

Royal LePage Frank Real Estate sales representatives Dena Sicard, Jane Thuet and Sue Driver recently hosted Comedy Night for a Cause in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

The house was filled at Yuk Yuk’s comedy club in Ajax, Ont. Guests were generous in purchasing 50/50 and raffle tickets. The event raised $4,445, all of which will support Sicard, Thuet and Driver in their upcoming participation in the Iceland Challenge for Shelter, a 100-km trek in Iceland that takes place in July 2017.

Trekkers must each raise at least $5,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and cover their own travel costs in order to participate. Funds raised will support Canadian shelters for women and children escaping violence and domestic violence prevention and education programs across the country.

“Thanks to our wonderful volunteers and sponsors, we are steps closer to trekking those 100 km through Iceland to help make it easier for women and their children to walk away from violence,” says Sicard.