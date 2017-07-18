Royal LePage Crown Realty acquires Royal LePage Grand Valley

Royal LePage Crown Realty Services has acquired Royal LePage Grand Valley, uniting the banner’s franchises in the Cambridge area. The owners are Angela (Angie) Asadoorian, broker of record, and partner Gary Quinton.

Previous broker of record Keith Church continues as broker/owner of his Kitchener location.

“Royal LePage Crown Realty is pleased to be able to offer one location, conveniently located just off the 401 for our combined sales team of 70 agents,” says Asadoorian. “We are excited to share best practices from both sites to create a leading office in professional and ethical marketing services.”

She was introduced to the real estate business at her father’s Cambridge brokerage and then formed her own franchise in 1996, under the Royal LePage banner. She is known by many colleagues for her work around the province from 2005 to 2015 delivering the RECO Legal Update for the Ontario Real Estate Association.

The company says, “Angie and the team are finding it an added pleasure to reconnect with the old Cambridge Realty phone number at 519-621-2000, which was in the family from 1960 to 1992.”

Quinton started his career 20 years ago in Cambridge and has continued to build his career and skills within the Waterloo Region.

Church began his real estate career in 1988. He opened his own brokerage in 1993, later joining Prudential as a franchisee. He joined the Royal LePage network in 2012 with two offices in the Cambridge-Kitchener area. He is past president of the Cambridge Association of Realtors.