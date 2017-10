Recently a group representing Royal LePage Country Realty in Athabasca, Alta. participated in Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, an international march raising funds to stop sexual and gender-based violence.

The brokerage donated $5,000 towards the event, making it the top corporate supporter. The gift will be directed to a local program called Thrive, which provides non-judgemental, respectful, inclusive and confidential support to individuals affected by relationship abuse, the company says.