Royal LePage Connect Realty has joined forces with Royal LePage Your Community Realty.

Long-term friends and colleagues Kira Cope and Darren Martel of Royal LePage Connect are teaming with Vivian Risi, Michelle Risi and Justin Risi of Royal LePage Your Community to form “a sisterhood of two brokerages,” the company says. Michelle and Justin Risi say they offer the new sister brokerage expanded territories, increased market share and a large network of shared services.

The combined brokerages have 16 locations and more than 1,400 salespeople in Toronto, York Region and Durham Region.