Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty sales representatives Tasha Medve and Saira Waters hosted their popular Raise the Roof for Shelter cocktail party in Victoria recently.

The pair set a new fundraising record for their annual event, raising more than $12,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The proceeds will benefit four local organizations serving women seeking safety from domestic violence: Victoria Women’s Transition House, Cridge Transition House for Women, Sooke Transition House and Margaret Laurence House.

In five years, the event has raised more than $28,000 in support of the foundation. Medve and Waters plan to continue shining a light on the need for safe shelter from domestic violence.

“We all know a woman who has been affected by an abusive relationship. Domestic violence is so common, yet no one really talks about it. We need events like this so we can support these women and their children who have nowhere else to turn,” says Waters.

“It takes so much courage for a woman to go through something like this and leave an abusive relationship or situation. We need to keep the momentum going with future events and provide the platform to bring this cause to the forefront,” says Medve.

Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty also raised $30,273 at its annual Golf Party for Shelter event.

“This year’s Golf Party was our best year yet,” says organizing committee member and sales representative Sarah West. “We continue to be humbled by the support of our golfers and sponsors. Together, we help our shelters break the cycle of domestic violence and provide women and children a starting point towards a better, safer future.”