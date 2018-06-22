The Royal LePage Calgary Shelter Foundation’s 11th Annual Charity Golf Skills Challenge raised $22,500 for local charities supporting women and children.

The event featured four men’s and ladies’ skill events, an unlimited driving range, a silent auction and a buffet dinner. Proceeds will benefit the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter and the Children’s Cottage Society.

“A huge thanks goes out to all of our sponsors, suppliers, agents and volunteers for making this year’s event our best fundraiser to date,” says organizer and Royal LePage Benchmark sales associate Josh Nelson.