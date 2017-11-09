The Guess Who team at Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services’ Halloween Chili Bowl, from left: administrative assistant Brittany Asquith; and sales reps Michael Brejnik, Jules Morris and Robert Simek.
Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services of Burlington, Ont. held its 8th Annual Charity Halloween Chili Bowl recently to raise money for Halton Women’s Place and The Carpenter Hospice.  The Charity Halloween Chili Bowl is the major fall fundraising event of the brokerage’s annual fundraising campaign.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout,” says JoAnn Landry, president and broker/owner. “Not only did we have our largest number of participants and sponsors ever, we also raised a record amount of money.”

The Sales Cycle team at Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services’ Halloween Chili Bowl, from left: sales reps Thomas Kaczmarski, Richard Harrison, Katie Reynolds and Alez Zijlstra.
Brenda Macdonald, Angie Mackie, Marion Benson, Krisztina Bencsics and Lauren Brannen made up the organizing committee.

More than 140 people attended the event, which included Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services’ sales reps, administrative employees and community sponsors. Many of the participants dressed up in Halloween costumes with prizes being awarded for best team theme, best individual costume, best bowling technique and worst bowling technique.

“The company’s unique team spirit makes raising funds a very pleasurable experience for everyone involved,” says Rebecca Ryder, VP and broker of record.  Over the past 14 years, it has raised more than $300,000 in support of Halton Women’s Place and the Carpenter Hospice. This year’s Chili Bowl raised $6,204.

