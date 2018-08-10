Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services contributed $42,000 to local shelters. Front, from left: Angie Mackie, Rebecca Ryder, JoAnn Landry and Mae Radford.
Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services celebrated its year-round commitment to supporting Halton Women’s Place and the Carpenter Hospice with a donation of $42,000.

JoAnn Landry, broker/president says, “As we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation this year, I would like to thank all of our sales representatives and employees for their support and generosity over the years.  Their commitment to our cause ensures that we can continue to support two essential charitable organizations within our community.”

The Guess Who team at Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services’ Halloween Chili Bowl, from left: administrative assistant Brittany Asquith; and sales reps Michael Brejnik, Jules Morris and Robert Simek.

