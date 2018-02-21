To help provide comfort to local women and children spending the holiday season in shelters to escape domestic violence, Royal LePage brokerages in Quebec participated in a Sharing for Shelters fundraising campaign. Between Oct. 20 and Nov. 13, sales representatives, management and staff were invited to make donations online to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. More than $6,500 was raised, 100 per cent of which went directly to the cause.

“I am grateful to our network for their participation in what we hope will be an annual holiday fundraiser,” says Johanne Robert, manager of network services for Royal LePage’s Quebec head office, who launched the initiative. “Every dollar counts, especially during a time of year when some women most keenly feel a lack of connection to their extended family or wish they could give their children a more conventional holiday experience.”

Shanan Spencer-Brown, executive director of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, says, “Shelters operate within limited budgets, which don’t allow for any ‘extras’ that might make the holiday season brighter for women and children. Donations made during the campaign allowed shelters to provide special food, gifts and other essentials for women and children to enhance their stay and help them rebuild their lives.”