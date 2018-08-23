Royal LePage Binder Real Estate raised $30,000 for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at its charity golf tournament in Amherstburg, Ont. The funds raised were directed to local women’s shelter Hiatus House.

Speaking at the tournament dinner, Heather Johnson-Dobransky, assistant clinical director at Hiatus House, reflected on the impact of this annual event. “Over the last four years, Royal LePage Binder Real Estate has raised more than $100,000 for Hiatus House at their golf tournament alone. This financial contribution, along with generous donations from Royal LePage sales representatives, has allowed Hiatus House to completely renovate our existing playground structure at the shelter. The proceeds of this year’s tournament will go toward additional security features, such as fencing and cameras, as well as a gazebo area where our clients can relax.”

“Aside from a wonderful day of golf, at the end of the day, it’s all about generating critical funds to help those escaping domestic violence,” says Fran Grebenc, committee member and Royal LePage Binder Real Estate sales rep. “It truly warms our hearts to see how much we raise for women and children in our community when they need it most.”

Committee members include: Frank Binder, Fred Shaw, Fred Binder, Michael Plante, Michelle Lewis, Mike Coffin, Wendy Coffin, Carol Irwin, Helen Almas, Fran Grebenc, Jill Winegelaar and Ian Baird.