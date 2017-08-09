From left: Stephen Grant, president of Royal LePage Advance, and Jim Lagos.
From left: Stephen Grant, president of Royal LePage Advance, and Jim Lagos.

Royal LePage Advance Realty brought the spotlight back to Campbell River, B.C. at its second annual salmon derby recently.

The derby took place under sunny skies and saw 650 community members out fishing for the prize catch. The event also featured an on-shore kid zone, food vendors, live music and a silent auction.

With a salmon weighing in at over 30 lbs, Jim Lagos took home top honours and the $5,000 grand prize. Lagos donated $1,000 back to the two charitable beneficiaries.

The event raised $46,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and the Campbell River Salmon Foundation, bringing the two-year total raised to over $93,000. Funds directed to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation from this event benefit local organizations serving women and children escaping domestic violence – the North Island Transition Society and the Rose Harbour Shelter.

