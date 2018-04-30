Royal LePage has acquired Royal LePage Région Mont-Tremblant and independent brokerage Mont-Tremblant Real Estate. The merged company retains the name and brand identity of Mont-Tremblant Real Estate and becomes a division of Royal LePage. Paul Dalbec, former owner of Royal LePage Région Mont-Tremblant, and Jennifer McKeown, former owner and founder of Mont-Tremblant Real Estate, are responsible for managing the operations of the newly merged brokerage.

The region of Mont-Tremblant is the most important luxury real estate market in Quebec outside of Montreal, amplified by its unique positioning as a leading ski destination and four-season locale, the company says. The merger of these two companies, with 20-some real estate brokers, will allow the brokerage to raise its profile in the luxury real estate segment, says Royal LePage.

“We sought to team up under one single entity and to preserve our respective competitive edge,” says Dalbec, adding that this alliance is a natural step in developing a luxury real estate offer given the shared business culture.

The brokerage will operate primarily from the Mont-Tremblant Real Estate location, with a satellite office in St-Jovite at the current Royal LePage Région Mont-Tremblant sales office.