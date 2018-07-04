National Garage Sale for Shelter volunteers at Royal LePage Connect Realty in Toronto.
Recently Royal LePage offices and their agents, staff and other volunteers from across Canada hosted the 10th Annual National Garage Sale for Shelter, raising $150,000 for women’s shelters and domestic violence prevention and education programs. The event has raised more than $3 million over 10 years.

“We’re deeply appreciative of all our wonderful National Garage Sale for Shelter organizers and volunteers,” says Royal LePage Shelter Foundation executive director Shanan Spencer-Brown. “Their hard work in both fundraising and creating awareness of their local shelters is an incredible investment in helping thousands of women and children lead safer, happier and more hopeful lives.”

