Robert Wambolt, a lifelong resident of St. Peter’s, N.S. was recently named Nova Scotia Association of Realtors Volunteer of the Year.

Wambolt has been a real estate appraiser for more than 30 years and a Realtor for 30 years. He has served as president of NSAR and the Highland Board, chaired the Provincial MLS Committee, the Realtor Assistance Program Committee, the Provincial Government Relations Committee and the Finance Committee. He currently serves as a commissioner with the Nova Scotia Real Estate Commission Board and sits on the Complaint Review Committee and Board of the National Real Estate Insurance Alliance.