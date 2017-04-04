By Ryan Hodge

I believe that anyone can drop into any real estate market in North America and sell more than 100 homes. The idea may seem unrealistic or perhaps daunting to some, but in the realm of all that is possible, your potential is unlimited if you seek answers and guidance and implement a proven process. You must understand that if you want massive results, you must take massive amounts of action.

Here are seven suggested principles and processes to apply on your way to 100 plus transactions:

1. The Law of Association and Emulation:

Mirror those who have done well before you. Come to investigate the circle you are surrounding yourself with and how that impacts the choices you are currently making. Ask yourself if your personal relationships or work environment are conducive to high productivity.

Contact five salespeople who have the production you want to have and interview them or pay them to discuss their business and how it correlates to where you are and where you want to go in the next calendar year. Consider an accountability partner or a coach to assist with your own growth. The most productive humans on the planet all learn and seek guidance from their own mentors.

2. Examine the opportunities that already exist:

You more than likely know how to prospect, but are you prospecting with the people you already know? Are you connecting the consumer with their community by getting “face to face” or using social media platforms like Facebook to consistently engage with your audience? If you come to understand your social conversions with respect to this form of prospecting, you can reverse engineer your activity.

For example, I have come to understand that one in every 54 private Facebook messages should result in a real estate transaction if I am consistently creating content. Therefore I would need to send 46 private messages per day to reach my goal of 100 transactions. This may be different for you depending on your own average sale price and commission amount. The point is that the possibility exists in this space too.

3. Get back to basics:

If you want to go big, you will need to apply some of the basic forms of prospecting or engagement in your business. If you cannot find the time to do it yourself, consider leveraging others. A prime example of this would be traditional open houses.

If you are targeting properties that are low price point, good curb appeal and new to the market, one in every two opens should yield a buyer transaction. It may seem daunting then to have to do 200 open houses to reach your target, however you can apply the principles here to take action, leverage others and create a consistent lead stream from a traditional sense. It is crucial to master your scripts and conversion techniques and to track and measure your results at all times. As your conversion increases, your requirement for number of opens will decrease. You can compound this with strategic ad strategies for the property, attracting more potential listing clients. Remember…your main role is that of a “lead generator”.

4. Stop giving away all your information:

The consumer can find information on properties on their own and with ease. What is your current website really doing for you if you are not capturing information? Work in “the law of fair exchange” by providing information in exchange for information.

Landing pages, virtual tour registrations and reports are all excellent ways to capture more leads and apply simple follow up techniques to create new clients. These are high quantity and low quality leads. The industry conversion rate is less than three per cent on average. I encourage you to master scripts and source a minimum of 100 Internet leads per month. Once again as your conversion rates increase, the amount of leads you will require to reach your goal will decrease.

5. Work in The Law of Attraction:

We do not attract what we want, we attract what we are. If you want more, you are going to have to be more before more actually happens. If you are determined that you are going to sell 100 homes next year, have you ensured every presentation you have differentiates you from your competition? Are you discussing how you will market properties to today’s Internet empowered consumer in your listing presentations? Are you showing your potential leads how you will use video, multiple social media platforms and the power of low cost Facebook ad campaigns to create the ultimate marketing experience for your potential clients? Your competition will be learning these techniques over time. Make sure you are first in your market to bring forth this level of sophistication.

6. Go to your clients’ core:

Your clients or potential clients do not care if you are the top Realtor in your market. They are not concerned if you sell 100 homes this year or not. They want results and will choose a Realtor based on information that will provide a result. They will not make this selection if they do not like, know or trust you.

Get to their core and build your relationship online and offline. Create content that resonates, showing leadership, service and inspiration and remind them you are a human being first. Go one step further by becoming a connector of all things community. Facebook ad strategies via local business spotlights and community involvement will completely differentiate you in this space.

7. Take action and execute:

You may find other systems and strategies that work for you. If your methods feel good to you and yield results, apply them. You cannot just learn the ideas and principles. Goals are nice in theory but commitment means execution and action. What are you currently implementing and executing? Are you on track? Do you need to revisit your commitments with purpose and intention?

The list above simply shows the following: