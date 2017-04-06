Right At Home opens in Newmarket

Right At Home recently opened a new branch in Newmarket, Ont. The branch manager at the office is Charles Morrison.

In two months, the brokerage has gone from zero to 32 sales reps with three administrators, says Right At Home president and broker of record Howard Drukarsh.

“Newmarket is a growing market and we invested in a new 3,000 sq. ft. branch to expand our service area to the north to fulfil a demand for our business model,” says Drukarsh. “Newmarket becomes our seventh branch office and will serve Newmarket, Aurora, East Gwillimbury, Keswick as well as Innisfill and Barrie. We chose this location for its visibility along the main growth area for commercial activity.”

Drukarsh says that “since 2013, Right at Home Realty has been the No. 1 brokerage in the GTA in units sold.”

He says, “We continue to invest heavily in new technology, not only at our branches and head office but also at our call centre. We expect this current challenging real estate market to continue to increase the interest of agents from all other brokerages as well as new registrants to investigate all the benefits of becoming a member of the brokerage.”