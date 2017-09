Ricky Rathore has teamed with Wasim Ansari to open Re/Max Empire Realty in Markham, Ont.

Rathore has experience as a mortgage agent, lawyer, salesperson and broker/owner. He has now teamed with Ansari, who has an extensive resume, including 20 years of banking experience. Ansari most recently worked as a sales professional.

Ansari says his banking experience has provided him with the ability to work under pressure. People trust him and real estate is all about trust, he says.