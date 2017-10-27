Real estate trainer and speaker Richard Robbins will bring his Masters Academy event to the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 28-29 at the Universal Event Space in Vaughan.

The company says the event will feature “a carefully crafted series of content-rich, fast-paced learning segments each with a laser sharp focus on one key topic. From negotiating know-how, listing and buyer presentations and database touch systems to just about every online and offline lead generating method that exists – the focus is steadfast and simple: to get to the core of what’s innovative and working in the industry right now.”

The event is designed for real estate professionals “who are looking for real time actionable advice, practical strategy and insider insights.”

Prices range from $698 to $1,198 + HST

For information, click here.