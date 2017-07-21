Richard Colbourne of Halifax has been elected president of the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) for 2017-2018. He was formally inducted during the 2017 International Valuation Conference recently in Ottawa.
Colbourne is currently the senior director valuation, property tax and training with Young and Associates Real Estate Appraisals and Consultants, which has offices in Bridgewater and Truro, N.S. He received his Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI) designation in 1994 and has specialized in property tax assessment, valuation and consulting. He has held leadership positions in property assessment and taxation with a municipality and two provincial governments.
Colbourne had a long career with the Government of Canada including experience as a senior real estate advisor, regional chief appraiser and most recently regional manager of the Payment in Lieu of Tax Program for Atlantic Canada.
His career has given him the opportunity to work in most provinces across Canada. He has a broad knowledge of the valuation of all types of residential, multi-residential, commercial, industrial and special purpose properties, the AIC says. He is a past-president of the Nova Scotia Real Estate Appraisers Association and currently sits on that board as the AIC director for Nova Scotia.
Joining Colbourne on the AIC Executive Committee are:
- Peter McLean, president-elect, Ontario
- Thomas Fox, vice president, Saskatchewan
- Darrell Thorvaldson, vice president, Manitoba
- Dan Brewer, Fellow and past president, Ontario
- Keith Lancastle, CEO, non-voting member
Other members of the 2017/2018 board include:
- Craig Barnsley and Dan Jones, British Columbia
- John Manning and Ernie Paustian, Alberta
- Paula Malcolm-Schaller, Ontario
- Georges Semine, Quebec
- Mike Kirkland, Newfoundland
- Jan Wicherek, Prince Edward Island
- Adam Dickinson, New Brunswick
Several awards were also presented during the 2017 International Valuation Conference, including:
- The AIC’s highest honour, the Fellow, was awarded to three AIC designated members who have emulated AIC’s values and integrity in every facet of their career. This year’s recipients are Dan Brewer, Fellow of Ontario; Greg Wilkinson, Fellow of Manitoba; and Charles Hardy, Fellow of Nova Scotia.
- An Honorary AACI was awarded to non-members who have made a significant contribution to the institute: Andre Gravel and John Bridal from the University of British Columbia, who
- AIC says, “have played an integral role in the delivery of AIC’s Program of Professional Studies” and Keith Lancastle, CEO of AIC “for his strong leadership and direction since joining the organization.”
- President Citations were awarded to some of AIC’s long-standing volunteers: Glenn Fletcher, Terry Brooke and Philson Kempton.
- Top Appraiser Under 40 awards were presented to Tyler Beatty and Farah-Martine Dai.