Richard Colbourne of Halifax has been elected president of the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) for 2017-2018. He was formally inducted during the 2017 International Valuation Conference recently in Ottawa.

Colbourne is currently the senior director valuation, property tax and training with Young and Associates Real Estate Appraisals and Consultants, which has offices in Bridgewater and Truro, N.S. He received his Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI) designation in 1994 and has specialized in property tax assessment, valuation and consulting. He has held leadership positions in property assessment and taxation with a municipality and two provincial governments.

Colbourne had a long career with the Government of Canada including experience as a senior real estate advisor, regional chief appraiser and most recently regional manager of the Payment in Lieu of Tax Program for Atlantic Canada.

His career has given him the opportunity to work in most provinces across Canada. He has a broad knowledge of the valuation of all types of residential, multi-residential, commercial, industrial and special purpose properties, the AIC says. He is a past-president of the Nova Scotia Real Estate Appraisers Association and currently sits on that board as the AIC director for Nova Scotia.

Joining Colbourne on the AIC Executive Committee are:

Peter McLean, president-elect, Ontario

Thomas Fox, vice president, Saskatchewan

Darrell Thorvaldson, vice president, Manitoba

Dan Brewer, Fellow and past president, Ontario

Keith Lancastle, CEO, non-voting member

Other members of the 2017/2018 board include:

Craig Barnsley and Dan Jones, British Columbia

John Manning and Ernie Paustian, Alberta

Paula Malcolm-Schaller, Ontario

Georges Semine, Quebec

Mike Kirkland, Newfoundland

Jan Wicherek, Prince Edward Island

Adam Dickinson, New Brunswick

Several awards were also presented during the 2017 International Valuation Conference, including: