Injured, sick and orphaned birds in the Kingston, Ont. area will have a second chance at life thanks to the 4th Annual Charity Tournament benefiting the Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre, which raised $7,474 to build an aviary. Since 2014, the tournament has generated $26,403 to fund specialized equipment and shelters, veterinary care and more. Rhonda and Brandon Grant, also known as Your Grant Team, organized the event.

“The main event at our tournament is when the golfers get to listen to Sue Meech,” says Rhonda Grant. “She presents a slideshow of animals being rescued, rehabilitated and released. Sue lets the golfers know how the funds from the golf tournaments will be used to help.”

It was Sue’s passion for rescuing animals and protecting fragile ecosystems that inspired Grant and her family to organize the tournament.