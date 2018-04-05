Resource Multimedia, a Waterdown, Ont.-based social media management and content development company, is offering social media training classes tailored to real estate professionals and others in the industry. The multi-level courses will take participants from creation of business pages through to professional development and use of specific social media platforms, the company says.

The first set of courses will focus on Instagram, says the company in a news release. It says sales reps and brokers should “harness this free tool and learn about how to develop a brand on such a visual platform.”

Resource Multimedia co-owner Shannon Mastaler says, “Instagram is still relatively new to many real estate professionals, but it can be incredibly valuable to gaining new clients, increasing traffic flow at open houses and increasing awareness overall.”

The courses are designed as a package that provide attendees with “everything they need from the basics of how to set up their account, to developing a personal brand, when to post and how to use external applications,” the company says.