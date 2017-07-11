Rennie Group, a well-known real estate marketing and brokerage firm in Vancouver, has added new divisions – Rennie Intelligence, Rennie Portfolio Services and Rennie Rental Services/Business Development – to help broaden the company’s service offerings and provide added value to its clients, the company says.

It also announced the appointment of Hubert Wat as vice president, marketing, along with three other additions to the executive team to lead the new divisions.

“We are delighted to have someone of Hubert’s calibre join our executive team,” says Kris Rennie, president of Rennie Group. “As one of our country’s most well-respected marketers, he has helped some of Canada’s top brands achieve tremendous success. His appointment comes at a crucial time in our business as we enter into our next phase of growth, and continue to expand the Rennie brand presence throughout North America.”

Prior to joining Rennie, Wat held senior leadership positions in marketing across a variety of industry sectors, from tourism and sport retail to communications. In his most recent role as vice president, global marketing for luxury rail brand Rocky Mountaineer, Wat and his team were recognized by the American Marketing Association, B.C. Chapter, as Marketer of the Year.

Andrew Ramlo has been named vice president, Rennie Intelligence. Through various reports such as the Rennie Review, a monthly newsletter with the most up-to-date statistics available for the residential market, this new division will assist the Rennie team and their clients in making informed decisions about real estate, the company says. Ramlo brings 20 years of experience to the company as a demographer and planning consultant. He was formerly executive director of Urban Futures and he is currently president of the Planning Institute of B.C.

Ramlo is joined by Ryan Berlin, senior economist, who brings 12 years of demographic, economic and housing market research experience to the team, as well as his continued presence as an engaging speaker to audiences across the country, the company says.

Jennifer Podmore Russell is vice president, Portfolio Services, which has a mandate to help build, maintain and grow private real estate portfolios in Canada. She has more than 20 years of experience in real estate strategy, planning and development advisory. Most recently, she was a director at Deloitte, specializing in advisory work for the construction and development industry. She was also founder and managing partner of MPC Intelligence, a research and analytics solution for the new home development industry in B.C. and Alberta. She has held senior roles with Ledingham McAllister and Colliers International.

Ashley Willard Bauman is senior project director, Rental Services/Business Development. She will guide the new division as it provides service offerings to developers and private investors. She will also apply her leadership experience to purpose-built rental projects and focus her efforts on the growth of markets outside the Lower Mainland, the company says. With a real estate career spanning 17 years and 14 countries including China, Australia, the United States and France and over $2 billion in revenue, Willard Bauman is an expert in planning and marketing world-class neighbourhoods, resorts, purpose-built rental buildings and commercial developments, the company says.