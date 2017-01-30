Re/Max One Group opens in Winnipeg

Sean Kirady and Heather Westmacott recently opened Re/Max One Group in Winnipeg.

“It’s the first of the ‘big three’ to open a new franchise since the ʼ80s, and it’s also the first that is jointly led by a woman,” says Kirady. “Heather and I want to invite everyone to pop in for a look.”

Kirady and Westmacott have been in real estate services in Winnipeg for over 10 years. They say they hope the new office will “appeal to a more youthful, energetic and professional real estate community.

While opening a fully remodelled office, with modern equipment and wireless services throughout, the idea is to maintain the fresh boutique image sought by many, while channelling that into the success Re/Max has always offered its Realtors and clients.”

Kirady says the new office “will start from day one as a small family with one administrative staff, two brokers and four Realtors, with the vision and desire to grow it into a larger family while maintaining the fresh appeal that is key to its success.”

It’s located in the Crescentwood/Osborne section of Winnipeg.