When someone buys or sells a house, other people want to know the details. Re/Max Canada launched an Instagram account this spring that lets its clients share their stories.

Whether it be empty nesters who are downsizing because their kids have left for college, or first-time home buyers who have finally saved enough for their down payment, there are interesting stories behind their decisions, says Elton Ash, regional EVP, Re/Max of Western Canada.

Each week, the account features a new human-interest story. “This is our way of showing consumers that we understand how significant a life decision it is to buy or sell. Our sales associates pride themselves on being empathetic to their clients’ situations. We want to share that understanding in a unique way on social media,” says Christopher Alexander, regional director, Re/Max Integra Ontario-Atlantic Canada Region.

Re/Max is already active on other social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, but felt it was time to embrace Instagram.

Re/Max will also use the account to share stories of those who have been helped by the Children’s Miracle Network, as well as inspirational stories of Re/Max agents who are helping their communities.

The subtle marketing program to promote the brand’s affiliation with the community includes story details and photos supplied by its Canada-wide network of agents. The children’s hospitals create their own entries.

The account is managed by Wade Paterson, social media/communications co-ordinator of Re/Max of Western Canada. “It was truly a collaborative idea that included myself, Melissa Clemance, associate director, public relations and communications, Re/Max Integra and Sara Gammon, communications co-ordinator at Re/Max Integra,” Paterson says.

Ash invites Re/Max agents from across Canada to submit their clients’ stories to the Instagram account by contacting Patterson at wpaterson@remax.net or Gammon at sgammon@remaxintegra.com.