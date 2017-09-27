Re/Max Escarpment Realty in Stoney Creek, Ont. recently held is fifth annual Grill and Chill event in support of the Children’s Miracle Network.

A story in the Stoney Creek News reports that Virginia Paul, Re/Max Escarpment’s head of advertising, marketing and design, says the brokerage raised more than $400,000 for CMN during the last 25 years.

“This event is such a big part of Re/Max’s commitment to giving back to the community,” she told the newspaper.

The event included a barbecue, hot air balloon rides, frozen Dairy Queen Blizzards and musical entertainment.