Re/Max Delta Realty opens in Rockland, Ontario

Broker/owner Michel Desnoyers recently opened Re/Max Delta Realty in Rockland, Ont., located about 40 minutes outside of Ottawa. It will focus on serving Prescott, Russell and surrounding areas.

Desnoyers is “a quick learner with exceptional capabilities that have helped him climb the real estate ladder from agent to broker in only three years,” says Christopher Alexander, regional director, Re/Max Integra, Ontario-Atlantic Canada. “Michel’s mission to put clients first fits Re/Max Integra’s client-centric business model perfectly and will make him a strong addition to our network.”