The Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC) recently unveiled a new promotional video for the Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation. The designation originated from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is delivered to Canadian professionals through REIC.

In the 60-second animated video, REIC reaches out to budding property and asset management professionals of any property type. The video outlines the many benefits of the CPM program and the perks of becoming an REIC member.