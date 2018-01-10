The Real Estate Institute of Canada has appointed Carol Ann Burrell as executive director and CEO.

An experienced association executive, Burrell has worked in the not-for-profit sector for close to three decades, says the institute. Serving in senior staff positions for most of her career, she was executive director at the Canadian Association of Exposition Management for 14 years, followed by 13 years as executive director of the Canadian Institute of Food Science and Technology.

A Certified Association Executive since 1996, she has led and overseen a wide variety of organizational projects, including a major governance review, several strategic planning initiatives, a complete rebranding, launch of a digital publication and staging of a World Congress, says the institute.

“REIC’s solid reputation as a provider of advanced education and designation programs is what distinguishes the institute and its members across every area of real estate practice,” says Burrell. “In this time of dynamic industry change, REIC’s steadfast focus on higher ethical business standards solidifies the institute’s position as a premier source of elevated professionalism in real estate.”

Burrell served for 13 years in the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve and now spends much of her free time training and teaching at the Port Credit Academy of Martial Arts, where she holds the title of senpai (mentor) and is a 3rd degree black belt in Goju-Ryu karate.

Former REIC executive director & CEO Maura McLaren retired after 13 years of leadership.

“Under Maura’s direction, REIC has forged and strengthened important relationships with stakeholders, employers, organized real estate and professional membership bodies across Canada and the U.S.,” says the institute in a statement. “Through changing policies and practices to better support members’ success, REIC’s education programs and designations remain a valued mark of accomplishment and advanced knowledge. The newly formed 2017-2020 Strategic Plan: e3 – enrich, elevate, exceed encompasses much of Maura’s hard work and guidance, while also positioning REIC to continue its positive trajectory.”

REIC president Bruce Basset says, “I know that, like me, many volunteer leaders have benefited from the breadth of her expertise, sage advice and contagious enthusiasm for REIC.”