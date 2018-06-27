The Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC), which provides advanced education to professionals in the real estate industry, recently announced the recipients of the 2018 REIC Pursuit of Excellence Awards.

The awards are presented annually to individuals and organizations that have advanced excellence in the industry.

Award recipients were formally recognized during REIC’s 2018 Annual Conference.

REIC Emeritus Award: Crystal Deley, Accredited Condominium Management Services, Calgary; Ron Penner, Globe Property Management, Winnipeg

Crystal Deley, Accredited Condominium Management Services, Calgary; Ron Penner, Globe Property Management, Winnipeg A. Weber Award: Yolanta Murphy, CMHC Edmonton

Yolanta Murphy, CMHC Edmonton Murray Bosley Sales & Leasing Member of the Year : Ken Finch, Royal LePage Signature Realty, Oakville, Ont.

: Ken Finch, Royal LePage Signature Realty, Oakville, Ont. Real Estate Management Member of the Year Award : John Bowen, Canderel Commercial Services, Toronto

: John Bowen, Canderel Commercial Services, Toronto REIC Finance Member of the Year Award : Michael LaPorte, NLD Consulting, Burnaby, B.C.

: Michael LaPorte, NLD Consulting, Burnaby, B.C. REIC Community Services Award: Jim Burton, Re/Max Infinity Realty, Conception Bay South, Nfld.; Mercedes Wong, Prompton Real Estate Services, Vancouver

Jim Burton, Re/Max Infinity Realty, Conception Bay South, Nfld.; Mercedes Wong, Prompton Real Estate Services, Vancouver W.P.J. McCarthy Corporate Citizen of the Year Award: Gateway Property Management, Delta, B.C.

Gateway Property Management, Delta, B.C. QuadReal Literary Award: Barry Lebow, Re/Max Ultimate Realty, Toronto

Barry Lebow, Re/Max Ultimate Realty, Toronto QuadReal Excellence Award: Gord Kinney, London, Ont.

Gord Kinney, London, Ont. Chapter Administrator of the Year: Myla Bicol, REIC B.C. Chapter

Myla Bicol, REIC B.C. Chapter Chapter Initiative of the Year Award: Real Estate Institute of Manitoba

Real Estate Institute of Manitoba Don Hill Award – Large Chapter: REIC Toronto Chapter

REIC Toronto Chapter Don Hill Award – Small Chapter and Chapter of the Year: Real Estate Institute of Manitoba

In addition, the REIC Calgary Chapter received the IREM Outstanding Canadian Chapter Award.