The Royal LePage Network Realty Charity Golf Committee, from left: Norm Jensen, Robert Gallaway, Shelley Peters, Tammy Jensen, Janice Mercer, Jan Carr, Lori Cartwright and Chad Jensen.

A record-breaking $80,000 was raised at the Royal LePage Network Realty Corp. annual charity golf tournament recently in Red Deer, Alta. The event has raised $330,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation in just six years.

“We are tremendously grateful to our golfers, sponsors and volunteers who helped make this year’s tournament our most successful to date,” says owner/manager Norm Jensen. “Two great charities will benefit from the generosity of our community – the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter and the Elder Abuse Emergency Shelter.”

The seventh annual event is scheduled to take place June 15, 2018.

