The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) recently warned members of the public not to engage in real estate transactions with John Van Dyk, of Chatham, Ont. Neither he nor his company, J. Van Dyk Realty Inc., are registered to trade in real estate.

RECO says Van Dyk was convicted under REBBA 2002 for improper handling of a trust deposit in a real estate transaction. He was fined and placed on probation and on Dec.16, 2015, his registration was terminated and he has not been registered to trade in real estate since then.

Following an investigation RECO laid three charges for allegedly trading in real estate without registration.

Anyone who may have been involved in a real estate transaction since Dec. 16, 2015, in which John Van Dyk, or J. Van Dyk Realty Inc. acted as a real estate salesperson or brokerage is asked to contact Brian Prendergast, manager, inspections and investigations at RECO: 416-207-4800; Toll- free: 1-800-245-6910; E-mail: brian@reco.on.ca