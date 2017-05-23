The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) is warning members of the public not to engage in real estate transactions, including rent to own transactions, with Christopher Parik of York Region. RECO says Parik was a registered salesperson but his registration was terminated on Jan. 31.

RECO says Parik operated an independent RTO program under the website www.chrisparik.com, targeting a sector of the public “who could neither afford, nor qualify to purchase a home with the promise of a ‘rent to own with zero down’” scheme.

RECO received complaints about Parik and opened an investigation into his conduct. Six complainants allege that Parik charged an initial fee of $595, failed to provide any further service and then refused to return the fee, says RECO.

“Mr. Parik has shut down his prior website and is currently operating under www.turnkeyinvestment.ca despite not being registered,” says the regulator.

On March 31 RECO laid eight charges against Parik for accepting commission or other remuneration for trading in real estate from someone other than the brokerage that employed him, as well as failing to deliver required copies of agreements to his employing brokerage.

Anyone who may have been involved in a real estate or rent to own transaction with Parik or his company TurnKey Investments, and wishes to file a complaint, can do so here.