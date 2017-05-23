The Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) is warning members of the public not to engage in real estate transactions, including rent to own transactions, with Christopher Parik of York Region. RECO says Parik was a registered salesperson but his registration was terminated on Jan. 31.

RECO says Parik operated an independent RTO program under the website www.chrisparik.com, targeting a sector of the public “who could neither afford, nor qualify to purchase a home with the promise of a ‘rent to own with zero down’” scheme.

RECO received complaints about Parik and opened an investigation into his conduct. Six complainants allege that Parik charged an initial fee of $595, failed to provide any further service and then refused to return the fee, says RECO.

“Mr. Parik has shut down his prior website and is currently operating under www.turnkeyinvestment.ca despite not being registered,” says the regulator.

On March 31 RECO laid eight charges against Parik for accepting commission or other remuneration for trading in real estate from someone other than the brokerage that employed him, as well as failing to deliver required copies of agreements to his employing brokerage.

Anyone who may have been involved in a real estate or rent to own transaction with Parik or his company TurnKey Investments, and wishes to file a complaint, can do so here.

  • Brian Martindale

    This story illuminates another black eye for Organized Real Estate.
    Question: How does this kind of alleged scheming personality type evade the vetting process of wannabes?
    Answer: Because their really is no reliable in-depth vetting process.
    Let’s see: to be able to become a Realtor one must be an eighteen-plus-year-old Canadian citizen, must not be recently bankrupt, must have no criminal charges outstanding, and must posses a high school education certificate.
    It takes no effort to be born in Canada more than eighteen years ago. One can have declared bankruptcy numerous times in order to not honour one’s debts, but not recently. Again, no effort required. One can have been convicted of crimes, but not currently. No effort again. Just about anyone with an I.Q. on the low side of the I.Q. Bell Curve can posses a high school education (because a high school education nowadays in many areas mirrors a grade school education of the fifties when I was a grade school student…when effort ‘was’ required). The above lax vetting attitude opens the door to potential real estate commission riches to just about anyone. But, is that not the whole idea behind the constant Organized Real Estate rush to keep the dues-paying registrant numbers high? In ORE’s eyes this is success…financially…for them.
    Real professionals do not evolve from a few weeks of classroom-sitting layered on top of the above noted minimal requirements for entry to said real estate university.
    Real professionals like: Doctors; Dentists; Lawyers, Engineers, Architects; University Professors; Psychiatrists; Psychologists etc. require applicants to the ranks of their chosen genres to posses at least a four-year university degree (with earned high marks) ‘before’ being allowed to attend post university in-depth training programs including up to ten years or more education (including hands-on placements; for eg., supervised internships) in particular areas of specialization. None of these professions can on a one-time basis specifically affect a client’s current/future lifetime financial prospects like a Realtor can. This is especially true for unsupervised, know-nothing, wet-behind-the-ears newbie registrants masquerading as professionals via their professional-looking websites. The exception to the rule is a lawyer, who is either suing for millions or defending against a suit for millions on behalf of his/her client.
    It is time for government to get with the program and do what is necessary to elevate the Realtor label from the basement of the house of the rat-race culture on upward into the bright light of the world of professionalism. Want more from Realtors? Demand more…from the start…pre real estate course admission.
    Demand more educational requirements. Demand more discipline and character. Demand more positive personal backgrounds. Demand more altruistic personality types. Demand more dedication to excellence. Demand more quality and less quantity. Demand that every new licensee be of the highest grade (not just a passing grade) and that there be far fewer licensees going forward. Demand the exclusion of riff-raff. One is too many. I refer readers back to the lead article.
    The world is not chock full of Dentists, Doctors. Lawyers, Engineers, Architects, University Professors, Psychiatrists, Psychologists etc. for a very good reason; not just anyone with an average, or below average education can become one after simply quitting/being fired from their factory, table-waiting, pizza-delivery, car-selling, real estate industry ‘unrelated’ whatever job (if one even has a job) and simply going to a few-weeks-in-total real estate ‘university’ course that includes no internships. The same should hold true for Realtors. That is what professional designations are all about. Professional designations don’t come easily.
    Anything acquired easily has little intrinsic value. If something has little intrinsic value it commands little respect. If something commands little respect it is downgraded by the public. If something is downgraded by the public it is discriminated against by the public, even if it feels that there is very little else to choose from on the choice option wagon.
    There is very little to choose from on the choice option wagon when it comes to real estate transactions outside of ORE in-house models…that employ all of the same actors. When all of the same actors are employed, the productions will never improve. It merely changes its faces from time to time on a constant rotational basis.
    It is time to make becoming a professional Realtor something to be aspired to by other than unqualified people looking for a quick, easy way to make big bucks when all other options have been removed from the table.