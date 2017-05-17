The Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA) Hearing Panel recently suspended the real estate licence of Edmonton sales rep Terry William Paranych. The licence was suspended for three months. Paranych was also ordered to pay fines and costs totaling $96,000 and ordered to complete the Fundamentals of Real Estate course and all related examinations.

The proceedings against Paranych date back to 2012 and relate to some of his advertising.

The panel found that 14 times, Paranych “made representations or carried on conduct that was reckless or intentional and that misled or deceived any person or was likely to do so.”

He “engaged in conduct that undermines public confidence in the industry, harms the integrity of the industry, or brings the industry into disrepute” six times, and “did not ensure that in any communication, advertising or marketing material there was no suggestion, implication or statement that may suggest or lead the public to believe an unlicensed or unregistered assistant is qualified to trade in real estate, deal in mortgages or perform real estate appraisals, as the case may be.”

He also “directly or indirectly advertised, communicated or offered an incentive that was not provided by and on behalf of the brokerage with which he is registered (three times).

Paranych, a well-known top producer, was previously registered as a real estate associate with Elite Ownership Group, operating as Re/Max Elite, and most recently registered with Excellence Real Estate Edmonton, operating as Re/Max Excellence in Edmonton, says RECA in a news release.

The Hearing Panel order can be viewed here.

  • Hani Faraj

    I’m sorry but terry is a good real estate agent. This article doesn’t say anything about hurting anyone or stealing from anyone but the truth is, when you’re on top, people want to bring you down. I had websites that we’re missing small stuff, and my local board brought them to my attention to fix. Imagine if my name was all over the palace and was making bold statements.

    • Brian Martindale

      Hani:
      I am sorry, but Terry was ‘not’ a good real estate agent. He was a misrepresentative, deceptive, lying real estate agent as displayed via many of his advertisements (as decided by his regulatory body). Maybe you did not read the Hearing Panel Order as provided at the end of the lead article. The case is clear. Allow me to reveal just a few examples of Terry’s wanton disregard for and downright disdain for rules and regulations (not to mention the truth) which he signed on to uphold when he received his license.
      Following are just a very few telling quotes of a multitude of same from the record of the Hearing:
      “Mr. Paranych has a lengthy disciplinary history which is set out below.”
      “Mr. Paranych is unwilling to accept personal responsibility for breaching Rules and attempts to cast blame on the individuals with whom he contracts. This favours a graver sanction.”
      “Mr. Paranych took the disciplinary proceedings to a public level. In particular, he is quoted in the Alberta Venture article on October 5, 2015 as saying “(t)hey’re just trying to ruin the industry” and “(t)hey’re trying to govern it too much. I don’t believe in any of that bullshit.”
      Mr. Paranych has committed similar types of conduct deserving sanction over many years. It is clear that past fines are not sufficient to deter him. He has stated: “Look, I made $1.5 million a year, do you think that I (care) about $4,000. It’s nothing. I made that today already.”
      “Mr. Paranych views himself, and projects an image to others, that he is a leader in the real estate community to whom people should look up. As such, this factor favours graver sanctions.”
      Read the transcript yourself; you might develop a different opinion about Terry’s former behavior.
      Terry’s website advertising was not merely missing “small stuff”; it was replete with deceptions and flat out lies, for which he was proud, of which he knew via previous warnings and fines that much of it was untruthful in nature Terry acquired numerous clients through advertisement misrepresentations designed to manipulate readers’ actions in his favour. He described these actionable advertisements as “mere puffery”, as if “puffery” was no big deal. Isn’t that what all sales people engage in…Terry insinuated. And we wonder why the public distrusts Realtors?
      Finally, at the end of the Hearing Mr. Paranych said: “…that the Hearing Panel decision was sobering and he now realizes the seriousness of his conduct.”
      Moral? High flyers are not automatically professionals by nature.
      I don’t know if you know Terry or if you worked with him or if Terry asked you to comment on his behalf, but whatever your motive, you should have remembered an old saying “It is better to let sleeping dogs lie.” You should have let this dog lie.

  • Brian Martindale

    He wanted his name to be known far and wide; now it is. With all that he was found to be guilty of, why is he to be allowed back into the fold at all? Will he be the first leopard to change its spots?