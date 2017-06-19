Realty Executives opens Cambridge office

Realty Executives International recently opened a new office in Cambridge, Ont.

Nelson Mathew, broker/owner of Realty Executives Edge, also has an office in Guelph.

“We are excited to expand the Realty Executives brand into Cambridge and area,” says Scott Gilmour, president of Realty Executives Regional.

At the opening ceremony, City of Cambridge Councillor Donna Reid said, “The City of Cambridge is a thriving, cosmopolitan community. It is a fast-developing real estate market. We welcome a company like Realty Executives to assist us in our development.”

Since joining Realty Executives International three years ago, Mathew’s company has continued to grow, he says. “We were starting to outgrow our Guelph office, so we’ve decided to not only open a new office in Guelph but to extend our reach of service to Cambridge as well. We are proud to have come this far and to offer more comprehensive real estate services.”

He says, “Realty Executives is a company of entrepreneurs, with a culture that provides the support and tools to set every member of our team up for success.”