Realty Executives International has promoted David Celaya to vice president and Alysia Heun to vice president of franchise services.

Celaya has spent the last decade studying the market in roles that have spanned both the mortgage and real estate industries, the company says. He joined the Realty Executives network in 2008, beginning in real estate sales. He quickly stood out as a top performer and was tapped for a regional trainer position at Realty Executives International in 2011. In 2015, he took on greater responsibility as the VP of training and product development, translating the needs of brokers and agents into the development of proprietary technology tools and training.

Heun is an MBA graduate with a diverse background in hospitality, education and marketing. She joined the company as a franchise support specialist in 2013, quickly advancing to director of franchise services. In her time at the company, “she has built a comprehensive support and concierge services system, setting the pace for the industry as this department answers three times the requests in half the time compared to the industry average,” the company says. She was recently named in Franchise Business Review’s Women in Franchising report.

Established in 1965, Realty Executives International has more than 8,000 agents and 500 offices globally.