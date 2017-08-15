Realty Executives Alberta Elite expands to Edmonton and Calgary

Red Deer-based brokerage Realty Executives Alberta Elite is expanding, with plans to open offices in Edmonton and Calgary. Formerly known as Realty Executives Red Deer, the company is led by real estate veteran and broker/owner Cindy Price. Price has 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, including commercial and residential real estate, acreages, investments and property management.

“Cindy is a seasoned entrepreneur with an unparalleled knowledge of the local housing market. We’re excited to partner with her as we develop our Western Canada territory and expand throughout Canada,” says David Tedesco, CEO of Realty Executives International.

“The timing of our expansion couldn’t be any better. We’re in an excellent position to grow our presence in Central Alberta and we’re looking to significantly increase our market share,” says Price.

The brokerage will serve Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary and South Alberta, including Medicine Hat and Lethbridge. It currently has 14 salespeople and the company says it plans to double in size over the coming weeks.