Realty Executives International recently signed its newest brokerage in Edmonton, welcoming 15 real estate agents to its brand. Led by Darlene Reid and Steven Reid, Rock Point Realty will be known as Realty Executives Vision.

The company says Darlene has been a top-five-per-cent performer in Edmonton. Steven is the firm’s broker, a lawyer and an instructor at the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

“After seven years of successfully growing our own brokerage, we’re excited to join Realty Executives and are immediately adding new executives with lucrative incentives and support from the franchisor,” says Steven.

“Realty Executives is the sole real estate brand and franchise system among the diverse set of True North brands we’re developing in Western Canada. We’re investing millions of dollars in

expansion throughout Canada, with over 20 corporate owned locations and nearly 100

employees, as well as hundreds of agents and dozens of Realty Executives franchises,” says

David Tedesco, CEO of Realty Executives International and True North Companies.

The franchisor, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., planned to host events with the Reids and its other

brokers in the Edmonton area to recruit agents. These events will give brokers and agents a chance to see Realty Executives’ latest pricing, technology, training, marketing and concierge support for top performing agents, the company says.

“As the founder of the 100 per cent commission concept, Realty Executives has a long reputation as the innovator in real estate brokerage and agent services. It attracts top performers through its disruptive pricing plans that put more money in agents’ and brokers’ pockets. This gives us the opportunity to continue to give our home buyers and sellers the best deals and service in the area,” says Steven Reid.