Realtors across Canada have helped raise over $154,000 for the Red Cross B.C. Fires Appeal to support the communities across the province affected by the wildfires.

Members of B.C. real estate boards have made $80,000 in donations. The B.C. Real Estate Association pitched in $40,000.

The donations help provide immediate relief such as cots, blankets, family reunification and financial assistance for food, clothing and personal needs.

“The people in the affected communities are in need and it’s incumbent on all of us to do what we can to help where we can,” says Jill Oudil, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver president. “It’s great to see our communities come together during this time. I’ve heard from Realtors across the country who are contributing money and fundraising. I encourage everyone to continue this work to support our fellow British Columbians.”

B.C. wildfires have destroyed more than 300 buildings, including 71 homes, since April and have burned more than 6,060 square km in the province, according to Emergency Management B.C.

To donate, text FIRES to 45678 to donate $10 to the Red Cross B.C. Fires Appeal.