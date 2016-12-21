Realtors lobby for changes to Home Buyer’s Plan

Many Realtors across the country are acting on a CREA call to action to let their MPs know why making changes to the Home Buyer’s Plan will make it a more effective vehicle to enable more Canadians to afford their own home. Three Winnipeg Realtors who are advocating for changes to the HBP are Deb Goodfellow, Donna Kirsch and Kourosh Doustshenas.

Goodfellow and Kirsch met with MaryAnn Mihychuk, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour. As a result of their efforts the cabinet minister and Kildonan-St. Paul MP wrote a strong letter to her colleague, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, endorsing both of CREA’s HBP recommendations and welcoming any question she may have in response to her letter.

Doustshenas worked with Winnipeg North MP Kevin Lamoureux to put together a petition, which Lamoureux introduced in the House of Commons on Nov. 1.