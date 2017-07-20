Early in July, Realtors from across Ontario gathered at the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) headquarters to start a 200+ km journey to Sarnia to raise funds for shelter-related charities across the province.

One of the riders was Jamie Edwards, a real estate veteran of 42 years who has been riding a motorcycle since 1967. He has missed only one Realtors Care Foundation Motorcycle Ride for Charity since its inception in 2006 because he had a heart attack.

“As a Realtor, you spend your time helping clients buy or sell their homes, so to be able to fundraise for the Realtors Care Foundation – an organization that gives 100 per cent of its proceeds back to local shelter-related causes – feels like a natural extension to my profession,” says Edwards. “Being able to give back while riding my Harley is an added bonus. I guess you can say that my heart is really in it.

“You definitely get a lot of looks when 30+ Realtors ride together on their motorcycles,” says Edwards. “But it’s so fulfilling to have such a wonderful group of like-minded professionals unite with the common goal of giving back to the community.”

This year’s fundraising goal was $25,000.