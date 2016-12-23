More than 30,000 Lower Mainland, B.C. residents will receive blankets and warm clothing this winter thanks to donations collected during the 22nd annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive.

Between Nov. 14 and 21, more than 100 real estate offices served as drop-off locations for donations. Realtor volunteers then collected, sorted and delivered the donations to local charities last week.

“The Blanket Drive partners each year with a network of over 50 charities across the Lower Mainland to get the donations to the people who need them the most,” says Dan Morrison, president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

All donations to the program remain in the community in which they were collected.

“Warm clothing and blankets are in such high demand since the weather turned. It’s hard to keep up and we’re grateful for the continued support from the Blanket Drive program – it makes a real difference,” said Wes Everaars of the Lookout Emergency Aid Society.

The drive is a partnership between the Realtors of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board and the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board and their communities. The program is the largest and longest running blanket drive in British Columbia. Since it began in 1994, it has helped more than 300,000 people keep warm and dry during the winter months.