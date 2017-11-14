The 23rd annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive kicks off today. It’s the largest and longest running blanket drive in the Lower Mainland.

Between Nov. 14 and 21, Realtor volunteers will collect warm clothing and blankets across the region. The donations are then distributed to partner charities from the same community where the item was donated.

The public can make donations at more than 100 participating real estate offices across the Lower Mainland. Click here for a list of drop-off locations.

“Each year, the Blanket Drive helps more than 20,000 residents keep warm during the winter months,” says Jill Oudil, president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. “The need is real and we’re asking for the public’s support to help our partner charities meet this need again this year.”

Since beginning in 1995, the program has helped provide warmth to more than 300,000 people. “So many people in need, from Whistler to Hope, have received a blanket or warm clothing over the years through the Blanket Drive,” says Gopal Sahota, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board president. “Our donations are distributed directly to those who need it so please give what you can this year.”

Items needed are:

Blankets or sleeping bags, gently used or new

Warm clothing, coats

Hats, gloves, scarves

New socks and underwear

For more information, visit www.blanketdrive.ca