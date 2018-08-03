Hamilton’s Good Shepherd Centres are known for their passionate community efforts, but they were also the big winner at a golf tournament held in June by the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB). The association presented a cheque to Good Shepherd for $6,729, the amount raised at the 2018 RAHB Charity Golf Tournament.

Good Shepherd is the largest provider of human and social services in the Greater Hamilton area. Its work is based on a commitment to restoring hope and dignity to the most vulnerable members of the community.

“Hamilton-Burlington Realtors enjoyed a beautiful day on the course, and the proceeds from that day will support vital programs and shelter for those at greatest risk,” says RAHB president Jack Loft.

Good Shepherd’s services include emergency food and clothing services; emergency shelter for men, youth, women and children, and families; mental health crisis support; education; transitional and supportive housing programs; senior support; and hospice palliative care.