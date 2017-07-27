Gusting winds, sweltering heat and predictions for thunderstorms didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of local Realtors, friends and sponsors at the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington’s (RAHB) 20th annual Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament raised $7,022 for two local emergency women’s shelters, Interval House of Hamilton and Halton Women’s Place.

“Each year our organization must raise over $540,000 to offset our financial shortfall,” says Nancy Smith, executive director of Interval House of Hamilton. “This year our shelter capacity was at 113 per cent, nearly a 10-per-cent increase from last year. The demand for safe emergency shelter for women and their children continues to be high. This money goes directly towards funding the programs and services we offer for women with or without children escaping abuse and violence.”

In addition to their emergency services, both shelters offer outreach and support networks. Interval House of Hamilton has three community-based programs that focus on peer support, counselling and legal advocacy. Halton Women’s Place implements strategies and educational programs that inform and empower women to make decisions about their safety, rights and options.

“As real estate professionals, we understand the importance of having a safe place to call home,” says RAHB CEO George O’Neill. “RAHB Realtors are proud to support these two community-based shelters.”