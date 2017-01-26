Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington supports children’s charities with Corus

Members, sponsors and friends of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) showed their generosity and community spirit by raising $74,116 for the 900CHML/Y108/Fresh Radio 953 Children’s Fund. The funds were raised at the recent Realtors 4 Kids Charity Auction, held annually to support The Children’s Fund.

“This auction shows the great things that happen when Realtors and the community come together,” says Marlene Vieira Leslie, chair of this year’s Charity Auction Task Force. “The support we received was amazing.”

Proceeds from the partnership between RAHB and the Corus radio stations support many children’s charities throughout the Hamilton and Burlington areas year round.

The Children’s Fund Campaign began in 1976 as a charitable initiative to help raise money for disadvantaged children during the holiday season. Over the 28 years of the partnership, RAHB’s annual auction has raised more than $1,014,000 for the charity, making RAHB its single largest contributor.

The Children’s Fund offers assistance to over 40 different charities each year.