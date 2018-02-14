Members, sponsors, staff and friends of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) showed their generosity and community spirit this holiday season by raising $75,000 for the 900CHML/Y108/Fresh Radio 953 Children’s Fund. The funds were raised at the recent Realtors4Kids Charity Auction, held annually by the association and run by Realtor volunteers in support of the Children’s Fund.

“It’s so powerful to be in a room full of people who have one common goal: to raise funds for the Children’s Fund,” says Brian Shaw, co-chair of this year’s Charity Auction Task Force. “It just goes to show you the great things that can happen when Realtors come together to support the health, development and well-being of the children in our community.”

The campaign began in 1976 as a charitable initiative to help raise money for disadvantaged children during the holiday season. Proceeds from the partnership between RAHB and the CORUS radio stations now support many children’s charities throughout the Hamilton and Burlington areas year-round, helping over 40 different charities.

During the last 29 years of partnership, the auction has raised $1,089,000 making RAHB the fund’s single largest contributor.